Delhi Government Plans Hybrid School Model To Tackle Weather Disruptions

Delhi education minister, Atishi | ANI Photo

According to Atishi, the Delhi government proposes to convert all of its schools to hybrid settings through DMVS in order to prevent weather-related disruptions to student instruction.

Noting that weather events like heat waves and fog have an impact on education, Delhi Education Minister Atishi gave officials instructions on Saturday to create a hybrid learning plan for schools.

According to an official statement, they were instructed to create it by combining the Delhi Model Virtual Schools (DMVS) program with the government of Delhi's physical school model.

DMVS to come in handy

"Inclement weather, such as summer heat waves and winter fog, regularly disrupts schooling in Delhi. We will convert all Delhi government schools to hybrid learning environments through DMVS", Atishi told PTI, to ensure that kids' education is not compromised by the unpredictable weather.

"The Delhi government is providing the best education to those children who are unable to attend school through DMVS," she told PTI.

Established by the AAP government in 2022, DMVS presently offers online education for grades 9 through 12 and helps students enrolled in Delhi government schools prepare for the NEET, JEE, and CUET exams.

Schools were closed in November due to pollution

In November, due to worsening air quality in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared the temporary shutdown of both government and private primary schools for the next two days. This decision is aimed at safeguarding the health and welfare of students amidst the city's struggle with dangerous air pollution.

(With inputs from PTI)