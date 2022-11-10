Delhi: Video of youth with sticks in JNU campus surfaces as 2 student groups clash inside

Two student groups are seen to be carrying sticks in the video | Twitter/@humanrightihrc

New Delhi: Two students group at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) clashed against each other, NDTV has reported.

The clash, which occurred over a personal dispute, also had the involvement of outsiders.

Two students have reportedly been injured in the clash between the two student groups, the Delhi Police has said.

The JNU campus now has a police presence inside the varsity to investigate the matter.

A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus. No immediate reaction was available from the university administration.

A senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," he said

The police officials have also reportedly closed all gates of the JNU campus, barring entry and exit of the vehicles.

With inputs from PTI

