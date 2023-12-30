Delhi Education Minister Atishi Advocates For Top-notch Education Reforms

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

Delhi Education Minister Atishi emphasized that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has prioritized providing top-notch education to children in the national capital. Atishi made this statement during an interaction with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where she highlighted the accomplishments of the Kejriwal government since assuming power in Delhi.

Despite facing various challenges in governance, Atishi underscored that the welfare of the people who elected the government has always been a top priority. Over the past nine years, the Delhi Government has focused on providing hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, as well as round-the-clock free water and power supply—basic rights essential for leading a dignified life.

Atishi credited these successful transformations to the unwavering political will of the government, aiming to bring about positive change in Delhi. She highlighted that Delhi's government schools have become a source of inspiration for global education system reforms, and the Mohalla Clinics are recognized as a highly impactful healthcare system, ensuring free access to quality healthcare for the people.

Asserting that significant global transformation is possible when educated individuals enter politics with a dedicated commitment to serving the people, Atishi emphasized that this is key to ushering in a new era of global political leadership.

During the interaction, she also shared her personal journey, progressing from a party volunteer to becoming the only woman minister in the Delhi cabinet, providing insights into her experiences for the students.