 Delhi: DU colleges to keep classrooms, labs open till 8 pm for 'optimum' use of resources
The university in the notification said it changed the timings based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the benefit of all available resources to students.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi University has asked all its colleges and departments to keep their classrooms and laboratories open from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days to ensure "optimum utilisation of resources." The notification, uploaded on the university's website on Thursday, also asked the colleges and departments to submit an action taken report by May 31.

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at DU men's hostel
A university official said there was no such mandate earlier. The university in the notification said it changed the timings based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the benefit of all available resources to students. The UGC's guideline meant for central universities and other higher educational institutions was issued on January 14.

