 Delhi DSSSB Releases Admit Cards For Junior Personal Assistant Skill Test; View Yours At dsssb.delhi.gov.in
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued skill test admit cards for the Junior Personal Assistant (English) posts at Delhi Transco Limited. The skill test is set for September 29.

Krisha Bhatt
Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
The admit cards for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board's (DSSSB) skill test have been released on its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam must obtain their admit cards by using their unique credentials. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

This recruitment exam is being conducted in order to fill the Junior Personal Assistant (English) vacancies.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Exam Details

The above-mentioned test is set to be held on September 29, 2024. The exam will be conducted in 2 different shifts. The first shift will start at 9 am and conclude at 9:30 am, while, the second shift will start at noon and conclude at 12:30 pm.

The Netaji Subhash University of Technology (East Campus), located in Geeta Colony, New Delhi-110031, will host the exam.

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

