Delhi DoE suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating rules regarding fees

Representational image | IANS

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government has suspended the recognition of Delhi Public School, DPS Rohini for violating norms of hiking fees during the 2021-22 academic sessions.



The DoE said that the school authorities were not complying with the directions issued by the department as well as the high court and were charging hiked fees for 2021-22 session and also the hiked fee arrears for the session 2020-21 in contravention of various court orders.



"The school authorities seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees, and violated Rule 50 (xvii) and 50 (xix) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7, 2022," said the DoE in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Read Also Delhi: Two BA students arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing UC currency on PUBG app

The Directorate of Education further said that there were complaints against the school for collecting hiked fee and for not granting 15 per cent deduction on the annual school fees.



The DoE had directed the school to not increase any fee for the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20, and roll back the increased fee and refund or adjust the amount charged over and above the fee structure of the school submitted in 2015-16. However, the school's response was not satisfactory, the order mentioned further.



As the DPS Rohini school is located on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority, the school needs to seek prior approval from the director (education) before any fee hike as per the land allotment norms.