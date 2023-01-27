e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia urges DU VC to facilitate absorption of ad-hoc teachers in 28 colleges

In his letter to DU VC, Sisodia expressed worries over 70 percent of temporary teachers being displaced, while adding that the interview process is catastrophic.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia |
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has urged the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh to encourage the absorption of ad-hoc teachers in 28 colleges affiliated with the University.

In his letter to Singh, Sisodia expressed worries over 70 percent of temporary teachers being displaced, while adding that the interview process is catastrophic.

"The ongoing interviews for assistant professors in different colleges of the University of Delhi have been catastrophic as the displacements of around seventy percent ad-hoc and temporary teachers have been reported. These teachers have been contributing to the corporate life of the colleges and the loss of experienced teachers will adversely affect the teaching and learning in the colleges,” Sisodia stated in the letter.

With the belief that these ad-hoc teachers should be absorbed into permanent recruitment, Sisodia highlighted that teachers of DU have been at the institute for many years and have been dealing with a wide range of students, coming from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

“Ordinance XVIII-4(a) provides for the appointments of teaching staff to be done by the governing body. In our 28 colleges, we want to go ahead with the absorption of the adhoc and temporary teachers. The Temp Ord XIII A (1977-78) shall be revived to implement the absorption of the adhoc and temporary teachers by the GBs of these colleges,” Sisodia added further.

Sisodia's letter comes in the backdrop of a similar move being undertaken in Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab, where the absorption of such employees was announced.

