Amid power cuts, DU students watch BBC's Modi documentary on phones; 'Azaadi' & 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised | File pic

New Delhi: Delhi University students watched the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi on their phones after the administration reportedly did not allow screening of the documentary inside the campus and reportedly cut the power inside campus. As per an India Today report, students raised slogans against administration. Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised against the Left Wing Student's 'azaadi' slogans.

A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, student outfits had given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary at Delhi University and Ambedkar University.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)