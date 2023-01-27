e-Paper Get App
Amid power cuts, DU students watch BBC's Modi documentary on phones; 'Azaadi' & 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised

A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, student outfits had given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary at Delhi University and Ambedkar University.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Amid power cuts, DU students watch BBC's Modi documentary on phones; 'Azaadi' & 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised | File pic
New Delhi: Delhi University students watched the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi on their phones after the administration reportedly did not allow screening of the documentary inside the campus and reportedly cut the power inside campus. As per an India Today report, students raised slogans against administration. Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised against the Left Wing Student's 'azaadi' slogans. 

A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, student outfits had given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary at Delhi University and Ambedkar University.

