 Delhi Crime Branch Busts Inter-State Drug Cartels, Arrests Six
Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Six in Inter-State Drug Cartel Crackdown

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The New Delhi Range (NDR) crime branch and narcotics-task-force">Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) crime branch cracked down on two separate inter-state drug cartels involved in trafficking narcotics to college students, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, according to a press release on Wednesday. These operations revealed extensive networks supplying drugs across various educational institutions in the region.

The first cartel busted by the NDR involved trafficking ganja from Manipur and Thailand. Three individuals, identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh (36), Thiyam Rabikanta Singh (32), and Rudransh Gupta (33), were arrested, and 48 kg of ganja was seized from them, said the official statement.

"Secret information was received about a drug syndicate of the North-Eastern region engaged in supplying high-quality ganja in the Delhi-NCR area from a house at DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar, Delhi. The information further revealed that ganja is being transported from Manipur and Shillong by railways and organic ganja from Phuket, Thailand by air," said the press note.

According to the official release, both Nongmaitham Jashobanta and Thiyam Rabikanta hail from Manipur, while Rudransh Gupta is a permanent resident of Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

article-image
