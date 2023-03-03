Delhi: CM Kejriwal hoping to make Delhi a centre of education for the whole world

CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attended an 'Excellence in Education Award' event where he felicitated a number of students of the capital region. During the event he said that his dream is to make Delhi a centre of education for the whole world.

Sharing an incident he said, "A few days ago I met a woman in a flight and she told me that last year she received the Excellence Award from her school. She was proud of it and I also felt good."

"When I was giving awards to the students, I saw confidence and happiness on their faces. Students who didn't receive the award this year, I wish they receive the award in the coming years," he added.

He claimed that in the last seven-eight years, the education gap between private and government schools has ended. Now there is no discrimination between Public and Private schools.

Earlier on February 28, Delhi's Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet. Sisodia used to hold 18 departments including Education. The development comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested on February 26, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on February 28, refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest.