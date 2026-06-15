Delhi Class XI Student Alleges Harassment And Discrimination In Exam Evaluation, Seeks Independent Review From Education Dept | Representational Image | Sourced

New Delhi, Jun 15: A Class XI student of Vinay Nagar Bengali Senior Secondary School, Delhi approached the education department seeking an independent review of his examination evaluation, alleging harassment and discrimination may have affected the fairness of the assessment process, officials said on Monday.

In a representation submitted to the authorities on Sunday, the student said he had improved his academic performance through self-study, revision and online learning after an unsatisfactory showing in the mid-session examinations. However, he was later declared unsuccessful in Business Studies and was required to appear for a compartment examination.

The student alleged that he faced harassment and discrimination during the academic session and claimed that certain developments adversely affected his academic experience. He also alleged that remarks made against him caused emotional distress and affected his confidence and reputation.

According to the representation, he received differing guidance regarding the manner in which answers should be written in the compartment examination, leaving him confused about the evaluation criteria.

He further stated that he was repeatedly called to the school after the examination and remained hopeful that the issue concerning his academic performance would be resolved.

The student said the developments caused him considerable stress and anxiety. He further stated that he is undergoing treatment for thalassemia and that the situation adversely affected his health and well-being.

Seeking intervention, he requested a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter and called for the rechecking and re-evaluation of his main and compartment examination answer sheets by an independent examiner.

Copies of the representation were sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, the Chief Secretary, senior officials of the Directorate of Education and other authorities, seeking intervention in the matter.

There was no immediate response available from the school authorities regarding the issues raised in the representation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)