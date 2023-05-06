Delhi: Class monitor stabbed after writing student's name on blackboard

The injured student was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries on his shoulder and back. | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: A tenth-standard student was stabbed by his classmates in south Delhi's Tigri area, an official said on Friday. The police said the accused duo has been apprehended.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Thursday informing about a stabbing incident involving students at a government school in Tigri. The injured student was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries on his shoulder and back.

"We have recorded the statement of the injured student, wherein he said that he was named the class monitor by his teacher on Thursday. When another student was causing a disturbance in the class, he wrote his name on the blackboard," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"The accused boy got annoyed. After school, he along with his friend confronted the class monitor outside the school and stabbed him," the DCP said.

"A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Tigri police station. The two accused students have been apprehended," the DCP added.