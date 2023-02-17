Delhi: Class 12 student dies by suicide after CBSE exam pressure

The CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 commenced on February 15. | Representative Photo

New Delhi: A Class 12 student died by suicide due to exam pressure in Southwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.



According to a senior police official, the information regarding suicide of an 18-year-old boy namely Vishnu was received at Safdarjung police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.



"He was 12th standard student. His mother is staff nurse. Initial enquiry pointed out suicide due to exam pressure," said the official.



The CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 commenced on February 15.



The Class 10 exams will end on March 21, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 5. The examinations for both Classes will begin at 10.30 a.m. and will end at 1.30 p.m.

