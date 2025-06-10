Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees | Image: Canva

In a major decision aimed at bringing transparency to private school fee structures, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood hailed the move, stating, "Today, Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill. It will be implemented retrospectively from April 1, 2025. This bill will be sent to the President for her assent. This is a golden day for the people of Delhi."

The bill aims to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools and ensure greater accountability in fee regulation. It will now be sent to the President for her assent before it becomes law.

Delhi has brought in a three-tier system to manage and monitor school fees. The just-proposed ordinance institutionalizes specific committees at three tiers: school-level fee regulating panels, district-level appellate forums, and a state-level revision committee. These will deal with fee-related complaints and appeals, establishing a more organised and transparent redressal mechanism.

One of the most important provisions of the ordinance is the banning of punitive measures by schools against students for non-payment of fees. Expulsion, withholding of examination results, or any kind of public embarrassment will no longer be permitted.

According to the media reports, this is a program through which modifications will reach 1,677 private schools across Delhi. The aim is to make the institutions more balanced, inclusive, and transparent both for the students and the parents.