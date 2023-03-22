 Delhi Budget 2023; Education sector gets highest allocation of Rs 16,575 crore
Delhi Budget 2023; Education sector gets highest allocation of Rs 16,575 crore

Out of the total proposed budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 16,575 crore for the education sector in the financial year 2023-24.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Delhi Budget 2023 top highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot allocates Rs. 16,575 for education sector | ANI

New Delhi: The Finance Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot presented a Rs 78,800 crore Delhi budget in the legislative assembly for the financial year 2023-24 here on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presented its ninth consecutive budget but it was first time for Kailash Gahlot.

Education Budget

Out of the total proposed budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 16,575 crore for the education sector in the financial year 2023-24.

While presenting the Delhi budget 2023, Gahlot said this year's budget will focus on enhancing Delhi's overall infrastructure, sanitation, and transportation apart from the health and education sectors.

While presenting the budget, the finance minister said that 350 Delhi government schools will get 20 computers each and tablets will be given to all teachers, principals, and vice-principals of the schools.

Delhi budget 2023 has seen a marginal increase in the education sector with a rise of nearly Rs 200 crore.

The specialised schools of excellence will also see an increase in the upcoming FY from 20 to 37.

