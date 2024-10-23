 Delhi: 21-Year-Old IIT Student, Takes Own Life In Hostel Room; No Suicide Note Was Found
Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 21-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room. The second-year MSc student was found dead by his friends, news agency ANI has reported.

As per the report, the student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand.

His friends discovered him hanging inside his locked room, leading them to break a window to enter. The student was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead.

No suicide note was found, but a medical report indicated he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, with his next appointment scheduled for October 29.

Police have recorded statements from the deceased's friends and are investigating further under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. The body has been kept in a mortuary, and the student's parents have been informed, as per the news report.

Further investigation are being carried out by the officials.

In another incident, a 28-year-old PhD student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Kanpur on October 10. Pragati Kharya, from Kanpur's Sangiawan, was studying Earth Sciences and had completed her MSc from Bundelkhand University and BSc from Hansraj College at Delhi University. She was found hanging in hall 4 of the institute where she resided.

(With agency inputs)

