Deakin University To Open GIFT City Campus On January 10

Mumbai: Australia’s Deakin University, the first foreign university to establish an international branch campus at GIFT City, will open its doors on January 10th at the first day of the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

Applications for the initial programs, Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional), were announced last month and Deakin's admissions team has started short-listing potential candidates for the inaugural intake of students commencing July 2024.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University said, "This is going to be an Australian university operating in India, with Australian characteristics, but an Indian culture. The two coming together to create something that is Deakin, but different. It is very exciting."

The two courses offered are designed in the following ways:

The Master of Business Analytics program is designed to equip students with advanced analytical skills and business acumen with a strategic and industry-aligned curriculum.

The Master of Cyber Security (Professional) is a comprehensive course with a futuristic outlook that equips students to take on modern cyber security challenges and solutions. Both courses are professionally accredited by Australian Computer Society (ACS).

Students will not only get acquainted with research tools and techniques in their core units but will also get a chance to apply and test their learning through professional practice specialisation on a capstone project.Selection is based on a holistic consideration of your academic merit, work experience, likelihood of success, availability of places, participation requirements, regulatory requirements, and individual circumstances.

Candidates will need to meet the minimum course entry requirements to be considered for selection. For Master of Business Analytics, the minimum eligibility requirements include a bachelor's degree, proficiency in English, and CAT, GMAT, GATE, or GRE scores. To apply to the Master of Cyber Security (Professional), a candidate must have a bachelor's degree in IT or related field and proof of English proficiency.

The fees for the two programs being offered is set at 21.4 lakh INR for the full course duration of two years (fast tracked to 18 months continuous study) for each course.

Plans to inculcate industry relevant learning and skills:

In alignment with ambitions of 'Internationalisation of Education' as envisioned by NEP 2020, the campus will revolutionise the delivery of industry relevant learning and skills, with students able to partner and learn alongside leading industry partners such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, Xebia, NSE, India INX, L & T Edutech, and IIBX.

Graduates will learn in an environment where they can stay updated with the latest industry practice, and gain access to training, internships and recruitment opportunities with our industry partners.

John Bolton, Executive Director, International Branch Campuses (and interim GIFT City Campus Director), Deakin University said, "We will deliver a world-class learning and teaching environment, right here in India. With the campus infrastructure now complete we look forward to welcoming students and staff to experience the new facilities and global academic resources."