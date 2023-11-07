Australia's Deakin University Initiates Admission Process; Details Inside

Deakin University |

Admissions for master's programs in business analytics and cyber security have opened at Deakin University's GIFT City campus for the 2024–2025 academic year. The Australian university's India campus has revealed the pricing schedule, which states that each program would cost roughly Rs 10 lakh a year.

“The tuition fee for each program demonstrates the University's commitment to making quality international education accessible to students who aspire to gain global exposure without leaving their home country. Set at approximately 10 lakh Indian rupees per year, this represents a cost-effective option for students,” the University said in a statement.

Deakin University provided further details about the development, stating that a committed group is presently being chosen to oversee the GIFT City campus.

Graduates who enroll in both courses will have access to industry partners including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, Xebia, NSE Academy, IIBX, and others for training, internships, and recruiting opportunities. The Australian Computer Society has certified the postgraduate courses.

The first foreign university to be granted permission to establish a campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City is Deakin University. The institution declared in March that it would begin offering master's degrees in business analytics and cyber security, starting enrolling 50–60 students in each program.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)