Deadly Obsession! 3 Students Killed After Drowning Into River Ganga While Taking Selfie At Varanasi Ghat

3 Students Killed After Drowning Into River Ganga While Taking Selfie At Varanasi Ghat

Varanasi: The obsession of taking selfies has gripped the youths of the country. Many accidents have occurred over their passion for taking selfies to share on social media. A similar obsession for selfies has cost three students their lives. In a tragic incident, three students allegedly lost their lives after being drowned in Ganga River over taking selfie in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.

A girl student was taking selfie on her mobile phone at the ghats of Ganga River. Two young boys jumped into the river to save the girl, however, all the three students ended up drowning in the river.

A search operation was launched after the incident and the dead body of a girl was recovered. The NDRF and water police are continuing their search for the girl and the other boy.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM on Saturday (August 24) night on the ghats of River Ganga. The students identified as Rishi (21) and Sona Singh (19) were the students of physiotherapy and had gone to visit the holy ghats in Varanasi.

Sona started taking selfie on the ghat as a jetty was reportedly stationed at a short distance. The girl fell into the river while taking selfie. The two boys also jumped into the river to rescue her, sadly, they all were swept away in the river.

The students arrived at the Mughalsarai Station and visited Varanasi from there. The police were informed about the tragic incident, after which a rescue and search operation was initiated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The expert divers initiated the search operation and recovered the dead body of one of the boys identified as Vaibhav Singh after a prolonged search operation. The search operation is still on and the officials are trying to locate Rishi and Sona.

The registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the matter. The police said that around three boys and three girls visited the Samne Ghat in Varanasi from Mughalsarai around 1:30 AM.

Their train was scheduled for Jaipur and they were supposed to catch the train at 5 AM in the morning. Unfortunately, the tragic accident occurred and they were not able to catch the train.