Dance, music, fashion, and insights enhance Istoria 2022, at St. Xavier’s, in Mumbai

After two years, ISTORIA 2022, a flagship event of Xavier Institute of Communication, a curriculum unit of St Xavier's College, Mumbai returned to Xavier's College. With this year's theme, #TrendingOffline, the focus of the event was on bringing back reconnection, hugs and smiles back to the world. The event, which began at 6pm on April 10, had a prominent lineup of sponsors such as Loco, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, and Aditya Birla Capital. The Free Press Journal was the media partner for the event while Campus Mirchi was the radio partner. ONGC was on board as the Student Partner for Istoria 2022.

The show started with a performance by the renowned Dynamic Dance Crew, a Mumbai-based free style dance group, who danced to songs that have been trending over the years, in accordance with Istoria’s theme for this year.

Every year, with ‘The Cult of Creatives’, the audience at Istoria is provided with insights from industry experts. This year Xavier’s brought in directors to share their vision for the future of the film industry. This year, panelists comprised some of the most prominent directors such as Kabir Khan, Suresh Triveni, Hardik Mehta and Nidhi Bisht, and Senior Entertainment Journalist, Faridoon Shahryar was the moderator for the session.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation with fellow filmmakers and I wish there was an audience interaction too but maybe we will save it for next time!,” said director Hardik Mehta, who lauded the warm hospitality and panel organised for Istoria 2022.

Faridoon Shahryar, Sr. Journalist, the moderator of the discussion said, “I was surprised with the level of professionalism that the team at Istoria displayed. They were courteous, efficacious and respectful all the same time. The topic of the discussion was well etched out and the students actually wanted a very engaging conversation which in turn motivated me to come up with the chain of questions that can trigger a finer conversation. It turned out to be a glorious and unforgettable evening.”

Taking an important step towards ecological stability, the students of the PR & CC batch put up a sustainable-fashion show, wherein the outfits were designed by Zephaniah - an emerging fashion brand. The unique aspect was that the outfits were produced out of a single cloth using floral dyes. As the models walked on the ramp, the crowd erupted into loud cheers.

To end the show, The Yellow Diary came on stage and got the crowd grooving to their latest tunes. All seven hundred attendees were on their feet and singing along with The Yellow Diary and having a great time at Istoria 2022 which pushed them to start #TrendingOffline.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:16 PM IST