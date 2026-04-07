D M Harish Foundation And Government Law College To Host Panel On West Asia Conflict, UN Framework And Rules Of War | Representational image

Mumbai: D M Harish Foundation in collaboration with the Government Law College will host a panel discussion titled 'The Current West Asia Conflict: Have the Rules of War Been Violated? Can States Be Held Accountable? Has the United Nations Framework Become Obsolete?' on April 10, 6pm, at the college auditorium.

Moderator and panelists

The discussion will be moderated by senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani. The panel includes Cmde (retd) Srikant B Kesnur, who will offer a defence and strategic perspective, Cmde (retd) Dr Odakkal Johnson, who brings along operational and security expertise, senior advocate Navroz Seervai and Prof Kishu Daswani.

Set against the backdrop of rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics, the discussion aims to unpack whether the existing international legal framework, particularly that of the United Nations, is still fit for purpose or due for a serious reboot.

Anil Harish's statement

Adding perspective on the importance of the discussion, Anil Harish, founder and trustee, D M Harish Foundation and partner in D M Harish & Co, said, “At a time when global conflicts are testing the limits of international law, it is critical to create platforms that encourage informed, nuanced and forward-looking dialogue. This panel is an opportunity not just to question existing frameworks, but to reimagine how accountability and justice can evolve in a rapidly changing world.”

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The panel discussion serves as a precursor to the 27th D M Harish Memorial Government Law College International Moot Court Competition, 2026, commemorating the legacy of the late D M Harish, a luminary in Indian legal circles. Hosted annually by the Government Law College and the D M Harish Foundation, this moot court competition attracts participation from leading law schools worldwide.

Under the stewardship of Dr Asmita Vaidya, principal of Government Law College, and the dedicated efforts of faculty members, the Moot Court Association, led by Tanvi Jog, has orchestrated yet another intellectually stimulating event. Since its inception in 2000, the competition, guided by eminent judges and legal luminaries, has served as a crucible for legal minds to grapple with pressing issues in international law.

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