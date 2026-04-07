Parents Protest At Azad Maidan As City International School In Oshiwara Announces Closure From Academic Year 2026-27

As the City International School in Oshiwara, Andheri West announced its closure from the academic year 2026-27, has pushed the hapless parents to protest at Azad Maidan urging for a resolution. | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the City International School in Oshiwara, Andheri West announced its closure from the academic year 2026-27, has pushed the hapless parents to protest at Azad Maidan urging for a resolution.

Parents' anguish

Over 60 parents turned up at Azad Maidan on Monday under extreme heat to secure the future of their children. "Just 10 days before the final examinations was supposed to begin the school sent us a notice of closure expecting us find another school by ourselves," said Fauzia Alam, one of the parents.

"We have tried to get admissions into the nearby schools but the fees are either high or the schools are taking entrance exams. For ninth graders it is even more difficult to get admissions as the schools want a 100 percent result. It only adds to their existing pressure of board exams," said Alam.

Fee comparison

While protesting miles away from the school Rubina a parent of two kids in grade eight and nine each lamented. "Other schools in the area have higher fees. City International charged us 1.10 lakh per year while other schools in the area."

The school which started in 2002 holds classes from pre-primary to Grade ten has over 650 students enrolled out of which 137 are students avail free education under the Right to Education Act.

Eviction notice

As per the documents accessed by FPJ, Mars property, owner of the land sent an eviction notice to the school on December 25, 2025. A statement from the Mars property states that the school was asked to vacate the land since as the leave and license agreement ended in 2023, the school was asked to vacate, yet on humanitarian grounds the lease was extended till July 2026 stating that there has been no arbitrary increase in the rent. "The school has not paid the rent to us since January this year. There is a high court order in favour of the landlord," said Mansoor Chunawala, owner of the building.

The parents also filed a petition in the high court seeking a one year extension for the students to make alternative arrangements however in the order dated March 9, 2026 the court directed the school authorities to shut down the school and directed the education authorities to assist the students in securing admission in alternate schools which includes the RTE students.

The parents complained that no one from the government authorities have offered assistance in the relocation.

The school authorities were unable for a comment. However, as per the letter from school administration to the landowner the school has agreed to vacate the property by April 30.

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