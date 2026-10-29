Cyclone Arnab Disruptions Prompt MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka To Seek Rescheduling Of Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam At Jeypore | X

Koraput: Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Wednesday urged the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Mains examination at the Jeypore centre in view of disruptions caused by cyclone Arnab.

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In a letter to OPSC chairman Arun Kumar Sarangi, Ulaka said the cyclone created uncertainty across southern Odisha, with disruptions to electricity supply, road connectivity and public transport posing challenges for candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to begin on October 31.

Candidates travelling from Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts could face difficulties reaching the examination centre safely, he said.

The reported cancellation of the Hirakhand Express and other train services had further complicated travel arrangements, particularly for aspirants studying or working outside the region, he added.

Ulaka also pointed out that some candidates employed in essential services had reportedly been denied leave until October 31 due to cyclone-related administrative requirements, potentially preventing them from appearing for the examination.

"The final days before a competitive examination are crucial for preparation. Disruptions to electricity, transportation and essential services would place candidates from this region at a distinct disadvantage compared to those appearing at centres unaffected by the cyclone," he wrote.

The Congress MP urged the OPSC to consider holding the examination at the Jeypore centre after normalcy was restored.

If rescheduling the examination at a single centre was not administratively feasible, the OPSC could consider revising the overall examination schedule, he suggested.

Emphasising the need to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants, Ulaka sought an early decision to minimise uncertainty and hardship for candidates.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)