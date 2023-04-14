CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card to be out on April 18 at cusat.ac.in; check here

CAT 2022: Admit cards to be out on October 27; Here's how to download | Pixabay

Cochin: CUSAT CAT (Common Admission Test) 2023 admit Card will be released on April 18, 2023 by the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Candidates can download the Common Admission Test admit card through the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

The admit card will release on April 18 and will be available till May 6, 2023.

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023.

The exam on all days will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and

second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Steps to download CUSAT CAT 2023 admit Card:

Visit the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the exam is over, the results will be declared soon. The counselling round will begin just after declaration of results.

The counselling process will be conducted online and candidates who are selected will have to register themselves for the counselling round.

Cochin University of Science and Technology is a state government-owned autonomous university in Kochi, Kerala.