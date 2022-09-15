CUET UG results to be announced by 10 pm today, says UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2022 results tonight, by 10 pm according to the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.

CUET UG was conducted for the first time in 2022 and spanned from July to August in six phases. The exam was held in 489 examination centres spread across 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside of India. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates registered for the CUET UG.

Marking Scheme:

Candidates will receive 5 points for each correct response. However, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer and no marks will be deducted for failure to answer a question.

To check the CUET UG 2022 Results:

Log in to the CUET official website.

On the results link, enter your "Application ID" and "Date of Birth".

Press the "Login" button and the result will appear on the computer screen.

Print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Previously, the UGC and NTA stated that the results would be announced within 10 days of the exam's end date, but this was delayed due to the preparation and announcement of the NEET-UG examination results, state the officials. The final answer key and CUET UG results will be released together.