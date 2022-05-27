CUET UG reopens online applications; learn more

On Friday, May 27, the online application process portal for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG has reopened. The candidates can continue to apply for the exam till May 31 through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) – 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 9 PM)," tweeted the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman previously stated that the CUET UG 2022 can be held twice a year.

"With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants," he tweeted.

More than 11 lakh (11,51,319) candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022), and 9 lakh (9,13,540) candidates have paid the application fee said the chairman.

