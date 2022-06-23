CUET UG Registrations now reopened on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 registration reopened. |

For individuals interested in registering for the undergraduate admissions test, registration for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, has once more opened. Due to a significant increase in student demand, the National Testing Agency reopened CUET UG registration on June 22, 2022. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, students can now apply and submit their forms if they intend to take the CUET UG Exam.

The NTA has reopened the CUET 2022 registration period and application forms for applicants twice. The CUET 2022 Exam dates for the UG Exam were released by the University Grants Commission and NTA last night.

Candidates who had not registered for CUET (UG) courses till now can do the registration till 11.50 pm on June 24. Besides, the candidates who had made errors while filling their registration forms can make corrections also till 11.50 pm on June 24.

The CUET will be conducted at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

