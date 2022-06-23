e-Paper Get App

CUET UG Registrations now reopened on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET will be conducted at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
For individuals interested in registering for the undergraduate admissions test, registration for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, has once more opened. Due to a significant increase in student demand, the National Testing Agency reopened CUET UG registration on June 22, 2022. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, students can now apply and submit their forms if they intend to take the CUET UG Exam.

The NTA has reopened the CUET 2022 registration period and application forms for applicants twice. The CUET 2022 Exam dates for the UG Exam were released by the University Grants Commission and NTA last night.

Candidates who had not registered for CUET (UG) courses till now can do the registration till 11.50 pm on June 24. Besides, the candidates who had made errors while filling their registration forms can make corrections also till 11.50 pm on June 24.

To apply for CUET PG, Candidates must:

  1. Go to CUET's official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

  2. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, gender, phone number, and so on.

  3. Fill out the application for CUET PG 2022.

  4. Scanned documents, such as pictures, signatures, caste certificates, and so on, should be uploaded.

  5. Pay the application cost via the internet.

  6. Submit the CUET PG application for the year 2022.

  7. The confirmation page can be downloaded, saved, and printed.

Indore: CUET (UG) to be held for 10 days
