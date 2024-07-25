CUET UG Final Answer Released; Results To Be OUT Soon!

Unsplash (Representative Image)

CUET UG Results 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024.

The final answer key has been released in a PDF format. Candidates can view and download the final answer key for the OMR exams by clicking here. Similarly, candidates can check the final answer key for the CBT exams here.

The CUET UG exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024. The exam was held at multiple different centres across the nation, including 26 cities outside of India. The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination to over 13.48 lakh candidates this year.

The candidates will soon get access to the exam results as well. The exam results are anxiously awaited by the candidates who took the test. According to numerous media reports, today is probably when the CUET UG results will be announced. Candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download their scorecards as soon as the results are made public. The results will be released on the NTA’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

How can I view the CUET UG 2024 results?



Step 1: Go to the official website.



Step 2: From the homepage, choose the result link.



Step 3: Enter the required login details to view your result.



Step 4: Your result will now be shown on the screen.



Step 5: Analyse the details



Step 6: Save and download for later use.



Students need to enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. It is advised that applicants print their findings and save the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time.



To ensure they are getting the most recent and thorough information regarding the exam mentioned above, candidates should visit the official website on a frequent basis.

