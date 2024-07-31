CUET-UG Counselling 2024 Starts Soon; Check Admissions Process Of Colleges Like DU, JNU & More

Representative image

After days of anticipation, the Common University Cum Entrance Test (CUET) results were finally announced on July 28, 2024 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET UG results that have been declared on the NTA’s official website exams.nta.ac.in, can be downloaded by candidates by entering their application number, date of birth, and their registration email address or phone number.

CUET Counselling Process

After the announcement of CUET results, participating universities and colleges like DU, JNU, and JMI are conducting the counselling process. Candidates must register on the official website of their preferred university and upload necessary documents. The admission fee depends upon the college and university. The candidates will also need present documents such as their class 10 and 12 marksheets, CUET scorecard, admit card and other necessary documents like caste certificate, category, transfer and conduct certificates.

University-wise Counselling Process

- Delhi University (DU)

- Register on DU CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in

- Fill academic and personal details, upload documents (class 10 and 12 marksheets, CUET scorecard, category certificate)

- Admission process conducted in three phases (dates yet to be announced)

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

- Register on JNU website: jnu.ac.in (only if cutoff is attained in CUET)

- Fill required information, upload documents

- Merit list based on CUET score; selected students offered seats

- Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

- Register on JMI website: jmicoe.in (within 10 days of CUET results)

- Fill form, upload documents

- Merit list based on CUET scores; eligible candidates called for further admission process

Spot Counselling

- If seats remain vacant after initial rounds, universities may conduct spot counselling

- Candidates who did not secure a seat initially may participate by registering and attending document verification

- Each university has different procedures and schedules; candidates must check official websites regularly