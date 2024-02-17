CUET UG 2024: Registration Official Website? Here's Online Link & Guidelines

Apply for CUET PG 2024 before the deadline! | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 15 to May 31. The application procedure is anticipated to commence in the coming week.

Once NTA makes the CUET UG 2024 application form available and opens the registration portal, candidates can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.ac.in. The exam pattern and syllabus for CUET UG 2024 will also be revealed at the same time as the registration date.

Based on information from senior officials at NTA and the UGC, significant changes are expected for CUET UG 2024. The number of permitted subjects will decrease, and the difficulty level will be lowered. Additionally, for popular subjects, CUET UG may switch from Computer Based Test (CBT) to using OMR sheets, unlike previous years.

Application Process

– Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

– Go to the CUET UG 2024 registration link

– Fill the online CUET UG application with personal details

– Fill the online application with qualification details

– Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified

– Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

– Submit and download the CUET UG application form 2024

The registration process for CUET UG 2024 will be simple and will involve steps such as registration, application, image upload, and payment.