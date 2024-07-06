CUET UG 2024 Exam Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here!

Representative Image

CUET UG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 results are anticipated to be released shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who sat the exam will be able to verify the provisional answer key at exams.nta.ac.in, NTA's official website.



The CUET UG 2024 results will be made public together with the tentative answer key, giving candidates a chance to voice any issues. The results have been delayed despite the initial expectation that they would be released by June 30, 2024, as a result of the answer key's delayed release.



Candidates who took the CUET UG 2024 exam will have the opportunity to challenge the answer key after it is released. Using the last answer key, the

The final answer key will be used to determine the results.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.