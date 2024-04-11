CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards And Exam City Slips Release Schedule Announced By NTA

Representative image

Admit cards and exam city slips will be released after the National Testing Agency (NTA) ended the application form correction session for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, or CUET UG 2024, on April 6. On April 30, the CUET UG test city information slip will be made available, and in the second week of May, admit cards will be sent out.

The name of the city where the candidates' examination centers will be located will be listed. As it becomes available, candidates can download it at exams.nta.ac.in, the NTA website.

The dates of the 2024 CUET UG exam are May 16–May 31, 2024. This time, a hybrid test format (computer and pen & paper mode) will be used. English, Hindi, and eleven regional languages—Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu—will be used for the exam.

The examination center name, paper timing, reporting time, exam day procedures, etc., will all be listed on the admission card. The printed admit card, a legitimate original copy of their photo ID card, and any further documentation specified on their hall pass must be carried by candidates. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring a valid and appropriate ID card in order to take the exam. As per the regulations, candidates who do not possess an admit card will be prohibited from taking the exam.

Steps to download admit card and city slip

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Visit the page for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Step 3: Go to the provided sections on the page.

Step 4: Key in your login details.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card/city slip.

It is recommended that all students regularly monitor the official website for the most recent information regarding the exam.