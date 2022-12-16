CUET UG 2023: When will the applications be invited? Read details here

e-Paper Get App
Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2023-24 will start in the first week of February 2023. CUET-UG exams will be conducted between May 21 and 31.

UGC believes that from the next session, more private, state-run and deemed to be universities will take part in Common University Entrance Test. All Central universities of the country have already adopted the CUET for the undergraduate admissions.

UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same.

According to Kumar, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will be the medium of the languages for the test.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to set up 1,000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day. Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023, Kumar added.

Results of CUET-UG are likely to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, the UGC said.

The NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Test for Central and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-2024.

Accoding to the NTA, the Common University Entrance Test provided a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities.

Last year, the examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).

