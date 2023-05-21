CUET UG 2023 begins! Here's all you need to know on exam day

CUET UG 2023 | Representative image

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun administering the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 exam from today, May 21. The exam is to be held all across the country except in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.

NTA has already issued the admit cards for the CUET 2023 exam. Students can download their CUET-UG Admit cards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam is set to be held across the country from May 21 to to June 5, 2023. The exam dates were originally May 21 through May 31, however the NTA chose to use the reserve dates of June 1 through June 7 due to the massive increase in applicants this year.

This year, a total of 16.85 lakh students have registered for the entrance exam, out of which 13.95 lakh paid the application fee and successfully submitted the form. Out of the 13.95 lakh students who will be appearing for CUET UG 2023, 6.51 lakhs are females and 7.44 lakhs are males.

Students must ensure that they are carrying a hard copy of the official admit card and undertaking on an A4 size paper. They must also carry an orignal and a valid photo identity proof such as a pan card/driving license/ passport/Aadhaar card.

The exam centre officials will not accept photocopies or online copies of the ID proof. Students must also carry one passport-size photograph (the same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the relevant area on the attendance sheet at the examination centre.