CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 starts tomorrow; here's what candidates should carry with them

Representational image | PTI

Tomorrow, August 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin administering the phase 5 tests for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG). Phase 5 of the three-day CUET 2022 exam will run through August 23. 2.01 candidates are expected to show up for the CUET 2022 fifth phase exam. The admit card for CUET 2022 UG phase 5 is now available for download at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will need to provide their application numbers and dates of birth to acquire their phase 5 CUET admit card 2022.

Phase 3 of the CUET tests was previously assigned to phase 5 exam takers. “Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 on 7, 8, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022,” NTA said.

Here's what candidates should carry with them:

Candidates must carry a self-declaration form and their CUET 2022 admission card (printout in A4 size paper).

Participants in the CUET 2022 UG phase 5 test will need to take an additional photo (same as uploaded on the application form).

Candidates must bring a legitimate photo ID.

Additionally, individual hand sanitizers are permitted in the exam room.

You may bring your own clear water bottle to the CUET exam location.

You must carry your PwD certificate and other necessary paperwork pertaining to your scribe.

