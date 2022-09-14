CUET UG 2022 opens correction window for applicants at cuet.samarth.ac.in

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency(NTA) | Unsplash

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency(NTA). Applicants can make changes in their form by going to the CUET UG official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG correction window will remain open till Thursday, September 15.

In the meantime, the NTA is expected to release the long-awaited CUET UG 2022 results shortly. According to the latest reports, the CUET UG results will be released on or before September 15. In its debut session, CUET UG attracted over 12 lakh candidates who now anxiously await their results.

Candidates can make changes to the following fields within their application forms:

  1. Candidate's Name, Mother's Name, or Father's Name.

  2. Date of Birth

  3. Gender

  4. Category

  5. PwBD

  6. Choice of Universities

Here are the steps to change particulars in the CUET UG 2022 application forms:

  • Visit the CUET UG 2022 official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • A "Sign in" link will be available on the home page

  • Fill in your respective CUET application number and password and click on login

  • Make the required changes to the particulars in the CUET UG 2022 application form

  • Pay the application form fees and click on submit

