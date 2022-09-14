CUET UG 2022 opens correction window for applicants at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency(NTA) | Unsplash

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency(NTA). Applicants can make changes in their form by going to the CUET UG official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG correction window will remain open till Thursday, September 15.

In the meantime, the NTA is expected to release the long-awaited CUET UG 2022 results shortly. According to the latest reports, the CUET UG results will be released on or before September 15. In its debut session, CUET UG attracted over 12 lakh candidates who now anxiously await their results.

Aspirants are advised to keep a close check on the official CUET UG website for the most recent updates.

Candidates can make changes to the following fields within their application forms:

Candidate's Name, Mother's Name, or Father's Name. Date of Birth Gender Category PwBD Choice of Universities

Here are the steps to change particulars in the CUET UG 2022 application forms: