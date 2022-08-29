CUET UG 2022: Candidates who faced technical issues can appear for phase 6 exam

For answer keys and results, the NTA has also advised applicants to keep a watch on the official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. | PTI

New Delhi: Tomorrow, August 30, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six last-day exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Tomorrow's exam will also be taken by the applicants who were unable to attempt several CUET subjects on the previous day due to technological difficulties. Important information has been released by NTA for these applicants, suggesting that they should only attempt the CUET question paper(s) tomorrow for which they experienced technological difficulties.

For the concerned candidates, the NTA has already posted the CUET UG phase 6 admit card on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in. A candidate's CUET phase 6 hall ticket can be downloaded using their application number and birthdate.

"There are some candidates who will also be appearing for CUET UG 2022 on August 30, 2022, again as they could not attempt some subjects because of some technical issues on the earlier day of Examination. For those candidates, it is reiterated that they will attempt only those Question paper(s) tomorrow for which they faced technical issues. Instructions regarding the same will also be displayed during the examination on August 30, 2022, to the concerned candidates," NTA said in its release.

For answer keys and results, the NTA has also advised applicants to keep a watch on the official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. There are six stages to the first CUET UG 2022 tournament. About 12.04 lakh students have previously taken the CUET UG 2022 test in its five rounds. While 2.86 lakh students in total will take the CUET exam in phase six. By September 10, 2022, the CUET UG 2022 result will be made public.