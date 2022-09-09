CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objection as last date tomorrow

Representational image | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

New Delhi: Tomorrow, September 10, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 objection window will shut according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET UG answer key can be downloaded and challenged on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET answer key and question paper are subject to challenge by the candidates for a non-refundable charge of Rs. 200 per objection.

The final CUET UG 2022 answer key will be released by NTA following a verification of the candidate complaints. The results for the CUET UG in 2022 will be released by NTA based on the final answer key. Any challenge submitted after the due date or without the processing fee has been received will not be considered by the subject experts. There were six phases to the CUET UG entrance examination. Phase 1, which began on July 15 and ended on August 30 with phase 6, was completed.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.

Enter the necessary information after selecting the "Sign in" tab.

The screen will show the CUET UG answer key.

Verify your answers by referring to the answer key.

To print it out for later use, download the document.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.

Log in with your application number and birthdate.

Pick the desired test booklet code by clicking the "answer key" link.

Continue to voice your objections by completing the form as directed.

Deposit the objection fees, then send the form.

For future use, download the CUET answer key challenge receipt.

