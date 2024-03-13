CUET PG March 16 Exam Admit Card OUT, Direct Link To Download Inside |

Admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024), which is set for March 16, have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It can be downloaded by candidates at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Admit cards for tests until March 15 were distributed prior to the commencement of the CUET PG exam on March 11. Hall passes for the remaining days of the test, which runs through March 28th, will be made available in due time.

Click the link below to download:

CUET PG admit card direct link

Read Also CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released for Exam March 14, 15

How to download?

Candidates for the CUET PG 2024 exam can use their application number and birthdate to download their admit card from the official website.

Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET PG official website.

Click the 'download admit card' option on the homepage.

After entering the application number, birthdate, and security code, the 2024 CUETS PG admission card will be shown.

Save the admission card to your computer for future use.

Applicants should carefully review the information provided (name, photo, signature, subjects applied for, exam date and time, exam center name and address, etc.) to make sure everything is correct. Errors should be reported right away by email at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or by calling the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000.