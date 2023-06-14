CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in: Download Link Here | Representative Image

The CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for the June 16 exam has been announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) -2023] Examination is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2023. Candidates can access the admit card on the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, some candidates who have not received their admit card for the exams conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 15, 2023 will get the same in subsequent phases.

Candidates who were unable to be accommodated in this round of the examination due to chosen subject combinations, will be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course.

Link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card for June 16 exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.