CUET PG 2023: Students Claim Received Admit Card After Exam Was Over, NTA Says Trick To Get Second Chance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Exam 2023 (CUET PG 2023) across the country. NTA recently released the CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip for June 13, 2023. The exam city intimation slip is available to all appearing candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

In the latest update, Many students recently took to the micro blogging site twitter to claim that they had not received their admit cards, despite completing the required registration process well in advance.

As quoted by the Indian express, Anika Muneer, who had applied for PG Diploma in Journalism at IIMC, said, “Everyone got their city intimation slip and admit card, but I didn’t. I contacted the NTA through email and helpline numbers, but in vain. Many others have also tweeted about not receiving the admit card, but we didn’t get any response on Twitter too. There is no official clarification and none of us want to waste a whole year because of this. I belong to a middle-class family and am not willing to attend a private university.”

Muneer also claimed that a Telegram group has been created of these students, in which there are nearly 40 students who are claiming they faced the same issue.

@DG_NTA My name is Anup Ranjan Jha. I have applied for CUET(PG) of paper code - COPQ17 that is scheduled in third shift of 10 june but till now admit card has not been showing with my details. 233510352373 is application no of form filled up. Kindly release the admit card soon — Anup Ranjan (@AnupRanjan95388) June 9, 2023

Mrunali Dhanave another aspirant said, “I applied for two courses and got the admit card for the first one held on June 8. The center was Hadapsar, but I received it very late. I didn’t get one for the second exam, scheduled for June 10 at 03:30 p.m. I have been waiting for so many days but couldn’t get in touch with anyone who could provide me with some clarity, so I joined a private group on Telegram. After joining, I got to know that this has happened with a lot of students.”

The Tweet below by a user claims the list shared by him is of the students who have not received their admit cards within time.

@ Hari Shankar Soni writes, "COQP17 (MASS COMM) Paper is not on the list of rescheduled Exams. I have the list of students those who did not get their admit cards. The exam date is 10 June shift-III, only a few hours left. Please do something"

I also have the exam tomorrow and haven't been allotted neither the city intimation slip nor the admit card yet Application number: 233510445020 — krishna kumari (@krishna12838060) June 9, 2023

According to the report by the national daily, an official from the NTA said, "It is impossible that some students received their admit cards after the exam. We have done our review and no such incident was captured in it. Some people have been posting this on Twitter simply to get a second chance for the exam."

Meanwhile NTA today issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) to be held on June 13. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their CUET admit card by visiting the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

