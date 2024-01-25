CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) to January 31, 2024. This decision comes as a relief for students who are yet to complete their applications. The deadline for the remission of the application fee is February 1, and candidates can make corrections in their application forms until February 4.

How to Register for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'CUET PG 2024 Registration' notification link.

Scroll down and click 'click here to proceed.'

Fill in the registration form with your details.

Upload the required documents, make the application fee payment, and click 'submit.'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents to be Uploaded:

Recent photograph (color or black & white, 80% face visible, white background).

Scanned photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

Scanned photograph size: 10 kb to 200 kb.

Scanned signature size: 4 kb to 30 kb.

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee:

Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers):

General: Rs. 1200

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs. 1000

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs. 900

PwBD: Rs. 800

Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper):

General: Rs. 600

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs. 500

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs. 500

PwBD: Rs. 500

Outside India Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers): Rs. 6000/-

Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Outside India: Rs. 2000/-

CUET PG 2024 scores will be accepted by 230 universities, including prestigious institutions like Delhi University, JNU, University of Allahabad, AMU, and JMI. Aspiring candidates are urged to complete their registrations within the extended timeframe to avoid any last-minute complications.