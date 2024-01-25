 CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31

CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31

NTA grants CUET PG 2024 applicants extra time; Jan 31 deadline

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) to January 31, 2024. This decision comes as a relief for students who are yet to complete their applications. The deadline for the remission of the application fee is February 1, and candidates can make corrections in their application forms until February 4.

How to Register for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'CUET PG 2024 Registration' notification link.

Scroll down and click 'click here to proceed.'

Fill in the registration form with your details.

Upload the required documents, make the application fee payment, and click 'submit.'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents to be Uploaded:

Recent photograph (color or black & white, 80% face visible, white background).

Scanned photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

Scanned photograph size: 10 kb to 200 kb.

Scanned signature size: 4 kb to 30 kb.

Read Also
CUET-PG 2024 Registration Deadline Approaching: Here's What You Need to Know
article-image

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee:

Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers):

General: Rs. 1200

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs. 1000

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs. 900

PwBD: Rs. 800

Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper):

General: Rs. 600

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs. 500

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs. 500

PwBD: Rs. 500

Outside India Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers): Rs. 6000/-

Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Outside India: Rs. 2000/-

CUET PG 2024 scores will be accepted by 230 universities, including prestigious institutions like Delhi University, JNU, University of Allahabad, AMU, and JMI. Aspiring candidates are urged to complete their registrations within the extended timeframe to avoid any last-minute complications.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APPSC Extends Registration Deadline For Group 1 Recruitment 2024, Know Full Details

APPSC Extends Registration Deadline For Group 1 Recruitment 2024, Know Full Details

ICAI Releases CA May-June 2024 Exam Dates

ICAI Releases CA May-June 2024 Exam Dates

CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31

CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By January 31

Samaleswari Temple Project Inauguration Declared Public Holiday In Odisha; Schools, Universities To...

Samaleswari Temple Project Inauguration Declared Public Holiday In Odisha; Schools, Universities To...

UPSC Announces 2023 IES And ISS Exam Results, Full List Of Topper Here

UPSC Announces 2023 IES And ISS Exam Results, Full List Of Topper Here