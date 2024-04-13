 CUET PG 2024: Link Activated at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in; 4 Lakh Applicants Registered
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: Today, on April 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the result link for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (CUET PG) 2024. Candidates can now access the CUET PG result 2024 link on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Agency released the final answer key for CUET UG on April 12. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can download the CUET PG result 2024 using their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

CUET PG 2024 received applications from 4 lakh candidates. The exam, which took place from March 11 to 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode, saw a total of 4,62,603 applicants. It was conducted across 572 centers in 262 cities across India and overseas, in three shifts.

Recent reports indicate that NTA has removed 92 questions from this year's papers. All candidates will receive full marks for these questions, regardless of whether they attempted them or not.

The provisional answer key for CUET PG 2024 was released on April 5, with the objection window closing on April 7, 2024.

article-image

A total of 190 universities have chosen to participate in CUET PG 2024 for offering admissions to PG courses this year, including 38 central universities, 38 state government universities, 9 government institutions, and 105 private and deemed universities.

