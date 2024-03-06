 CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Download CUET PG 2024 exam city slips for tests scheduled between March 16-20 from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has open the link to download CUET PG 2024 exam city slips for tests scheduled between March 16 to 20. Candidates can access the slips via the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using their application number and password.

Date: 

The CUET PG 2024 exam city slips are available for tests scheduled between March 16 to 20.

Time: The exam will be conducted in three shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 am to 10:45 am

Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm

Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm 

Question Paper:

The CUET PG 2024 question paper will comprise 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates will have 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the exam.

The NTA has provided a link on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for candidates to obtain and save their CUET PG 2024 exam city slips. These slips inform candidates in advance about the exam city they have been assigned, before receiving their CUET PG 2024 admit cards.

Read Also
MAH MBA/MMS CET 2024 Exam Dates Revised: Check New Schedule and Admit Card Details
article-image

If candidates encounter any problems or inconsistencies with the information provided in the advance intimation slip, it is recommended that they reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Maharashtra Considers Open Book Exams, Following CBSE's Lead

Maharashtra Considers Open Book Exams, Following CBSE's Lead

IFS Himanshu Tyagi Share Three-Step Approach to Enhance Focus

IFS Himanshu Tyagi Share Three-Step Approach to Enhance Focus

Breaking Barriers: Divya Tanwar's Remarkable Journey To Becoming a Double UPSC CSE Topper

Breaking Barriers: Divya Tanwar's Remarkable Journey To Becoming a Double UPSC CSE Topper

Delhi High Court Increases Income Limit For EWS Admissions In Schools

Delhi High Court Increases Income Limit For EWS Admissions In Schools