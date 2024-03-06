CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Now Available for Download at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has open the link to download CUET PG 2024 exam city slips for tests scheduled between March 16 to 20. Candidates can access the slips via the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using their application number and password.

Date:

The CUET PG 2024 exam city slips are available for tests scheduled between March 16 to 20.

Time: The exam will be conducted in three shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 am to 10:45 am

Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm

Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Question Paper:

The CUET PG 2024 question paper will comprise 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates will have 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the exam.

The NTA has provided a link on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for candidates to obtain and save their CUET PG 2024 exam city slips. These slips inform candidates in advance about the exam city they have been assigned, before receiving their CUET PG 2024 admit cards.

If candidates encounter any problems or inconsistencies with the information provided in the advance intimation slip, it is recommended that they reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.