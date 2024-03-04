CUET PG 2024 City Intimation Slip Released Today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Representative image

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2024 City Intimation Slip today, March 4, 2024. This slip will provide important details regarding the examination city where candidates are expected to appear for the CUET PG 2024.

Key Details:

Release Date:

The CUET PG 2024 City Intimation Slip will be released on March 4, 2024.

How to download:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET PG pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the CUET PG Intimation Slip link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on the Submit button.

The CUET PG Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Following the release of the City Intimation Slip, NTA is scheduled to issue the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 on March 7, 2024.

Important Dates:

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: March 7, 2024

Exam Details:

CUET PG 2024 Examination: March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024

Exam Shifts: Two or three shifts, depending on the number of candidates.

Admit Card Download Steps:

Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET PG Admit Card link.

Enter your registration number and password.

Download and carefully review the admit card details.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements or changes in the schedule.