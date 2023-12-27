CUET PG 2024 Application Process Commences Today, Deadline On January 24, Apply Here

Representative Image

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 has started today, December 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process on the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline to apply is January 24 at 11:50 pm.

Applicants have the opportunity to modify their application forms from January 27 to 29. Admit cards are scheduled to be issued on March 7 for the CUET PG examination, which takes place in two sessions: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam is set to occur from March 11 to 28, with the answer key expected to be released by April 4.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that CUET (PG) provides a convenient option for students who wish to apply for admission in Central Universities (CUs) and other affiliated institutions (such as State Universities, Deemed Universities, and Private Universities) nationwide.

How to apply?

Go to the official CUET page at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Complete the registration process by entering your personal information.

Access the CUET PG 2024 form on the new window and provide all the required details.

Upload necessary documents like photographs, signatures, and certificates.

Proceed to pay the examination fee before submitting the form

Save and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

“Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only during the period from 26.12.2023 to 24.01.2024 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI,” reads the official notice.