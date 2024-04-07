 CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the window for objections against the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 answer key today, April 7. If Candidate find the concern with the provided answers, this is your last chance. You can raise objections by visiting the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Exam Date: 

March 11 to March 28

Exam Mode:

Online computer-based (CBT) mode

Exam Centers: 

It was conducted across 572 exam centers spanning 262 cities, including nine locations abroad such as Manama, Dubai, and Kathmandu.

Fees: 

Candidates can raise objections against the CUET PG 2024 answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

How to raise objections against CUET PG Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the answer key objection link on the homepage.

You'll be directed to a login page.

Enter your credentials: application number and password.

Choose the question you want to object to and provide the details of your objection.

Attach any supporting documents if necessary and pay the required fees.

Save the confirmation page and take a printout for your records.

Make sure to complete these steps before the deadline today to ensure your objections are considered.

