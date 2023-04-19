 CUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here

CUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here

Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 till May 5 until 9.50 PM through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
CUET PG 2023 | Representative pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the closing date to register for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023.

Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 till May 5 until 9.50 PM through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed the revised deadline to apply for the CUET PG entrance exam.

Read Also
CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip to release on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in
article-image

CUET PG 2023 exam date

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 for enrollment to postgraduate courses at central, state, deemed, and private universities across India.

“Many new universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations have also joined CUET (PG) – 2023. In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses / programmes of various newly added universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations from all over the Country, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2023,” M Jagadesh Kumar said, as per The Indian Express report.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023: 

  • Visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Fill in personal details to register and log in.

  • On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

  • Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

  • Then pay the examination fee and submit the form.

  • Save and download the confirmation page.

  • Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here

CUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here

Jharkhand: School timings changed as state simmers above 40° C

Jharkhand: School timings changed as state simmers above 40° C

Jammu: Probe ordered after video shows school locked, children playing outside

Jammu: Probe ordered after video shows school locked, children playing outside

SSC multitasking NTS exam to be held in 13 regional languages

SSC multitasking NTS exam to be held in 13 regional languages

Death anniversary of Nobel laureate Sir Bernard Katz, founder of modern psychopharmacology

Death anniversary of Nobel laureate Sir Bernard Katz, founder of modern psychopharmacology