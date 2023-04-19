CUET PG 2023 registration end date extended, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know more here

CUET PG 2023 | Representative pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the closing date to register for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023.

Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 till May 5 until 9.50 PM through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed the revised deadline to apply for the CUET PG entrance exam.

CUET PG 2023 exam date

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 for enrollment to postgraduate courses at central, state, deemed, and private universities across India.

“Many new universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations have also joined CUET (PG) – 2023. In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses / programmes of various newly added universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations from all over the Country, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2023,” M Jagadesh Kumar said, as per The Indian Express report.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

Visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

Fill in personal details to register and log in.

On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

Then pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Save and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the application form for future use.