CUET-PG 2023: NTA releases dates for entrance exam; read details here

Representational image | PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG. The all-India test which is conducted for admissions in 45 central universities will be held from June 1 to June 25, 2023.

"NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," NTA said in a statement

The application process for the exam will start in mid-March 2023, according to University Grants Commission Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar.

"Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in postgraduate programs using the CUET-PG score," Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

Days after the NTA revealed the dates for the CUET-UG tests, the CUET-PG exam dates were released. The examinations for undergraduate course admissions will be held from May 21 through May 31, 2023.

The universities intend to end undergraduate admissions by July 2023 and begin the next academic year on August 1 of that same year.

CUET was marred by technical glitches during examinations which delayed admissions. Minister of State for education, Subhas Sarkar had maintained that the process was handled successfully with students being able to apply to universities with a single form and fee.