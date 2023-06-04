CUET PG 2023: Exam begins tomorrow; admit card download link here

Representative Image | Pixabay

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) exams from tomorrow, June 5. The CUET PG 2023 admit card for entrance exam scheduled between June 5 and June 17 was issued on June 3 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

The NTA CUET PG 2023 will be conducted in three shifts - shift 1 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift 2 from 12 noon to 2 pm, and shift 3 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The NTA will conduct CUET PG 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT).

CUET PG 2023: Exam pattern, marking scheme

There will be 100 questions in CUET PG 2023. The entrance exam will have two sections. The first section will have 25 questions of language comprehension and verbal ability. The second section will have 75 questions which will be based on the subject chosen by the candidate. The exam will be of two hours duration and there will be negative marking. Each correct answer will carry four marks and each wrong answer will deduct one mark.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

In other news, NTA has issued a list of 60 courses for which CUET PG exam 2023 will be rescheduled. Candidates are advised to check the details in advance.

Candidates should follow the CUET PG 2023 exam day guidelines which include directions to reach exam Centre 2 hours early, keep their ID proof and a print out of their CUET PG 2023 admit card handy.

